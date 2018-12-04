RCSD: 3 men wanted in connection with armed robbery at convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department wants help identifying three suspects who robbed a convenience store of cigarettes and money.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, three men pulled guns on the store clerk at Marb Market on Fairfield Road and demanded money.

They got away with money from both the clerk and the register and also stole cigarette packs.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

