Suspect arrested in interstate shooting

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Aman accused of firing shots from motorcycle into a car on I-26 is in custody.

Lexington County deputies say Anthony Fanning was arrested Tuesday morning at his Columbia home.

Investigators say he is charged with six counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Jay Koon says based on witness statements and camera footage they were able to determine Fanning fired shots into the car on I-26 near the Airport Boulevard exit Monday afternoon.

A passenger in the car was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.