Suspect arrested in interstate shooting

Rob Dew,

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Aman accused of firing shots from motorcycle into a car on I-26 is in custody.
Lexington County deputies say Anthony Fanning was arrested Tuesday morning at his Columbia home.

Investigators say he is charged with six counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Jay Koon says based on witness statements and camera footage they were able to determine Fanning fired shots into the car on I-26 near the Airport Boulevard exit Monday afternoon.
A passenger in the car was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

More US beef being recalled over salmonella fears
Woman sues Hilton for $100 million, alleging emplo...
SC Department of Corrections capture escaped Flore...
SC State University student reportedly robbed at g...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android