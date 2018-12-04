Upstate man calls 911 to report beating woman to death with baseball bat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – An Upstate sheriff said a man called 911 and confessed to beating a woman to death with a baseball bat.

Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said William Smith told investigators he would turn himself in only after he smoked crack.

Investigators say Smith’s brother led deputies to the suspect immediately after the Sunday morning incident. Authorities say the house where the victim, 55 year old Brenda Tanner, was killed burnded down hours later in a suspicious fire.