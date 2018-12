West Columbia Police searching for man in connection to armed robbery

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a loan office.

Police say 28-year-old Sonny Allen is wanted for the armed robbery of the Titlemax on Charleston Highway.

If you have any information about Allen’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.