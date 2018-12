Charter school students have a new college scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Students at some charter schools across the country have a new scholarship opportunity.

On Wednesday, Erskine College unveiled a 100 thousand dollar four-year tuition scholarship.

It is available to every senior graduating in 2019 from a charter school authorized by Erskine’s Charter Institute.

Erskine’s Charter Institute serves as the authorizer for 13 charter schools across the state.