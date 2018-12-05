Here’s Why there’s no mail in your mailbox Wednesday

If you are looking for mail in your mailbox today, Wednesday, December 5, you’ll have to wait.Due to a Presidential proclamation by President Donald Trump, Wednesday, is a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

According to a release from the USPS, out of respect and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on December 5, 2018.

The USPS says they will provide limited package delivery service on the 5th to ensure that the network remains fluid and they do not experience any impacts to package delivery operations, that might negatively affect customers or business partners, during the remainder of the holiday season.

