Police: Woman arrested with felony stolen goods charge

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A 70-year-old Lexington woman has been charged with purchasing stolen goods from a member of law enforcement over two thousand but under 10 thousand in value.

According to reports, detectives were working on an investigation that led them to identify Maria Lim Smith as someone who purchased and resold stolen goods.

Smith was arrested on Oct. 31, after search warrants were executed, finding more than $15 thousand worth of stolen goods in Smith’s belongings.