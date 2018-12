With just 20 days to Christmas, Santa made an special early stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Christmas is just 20 days away, but Wednesday morning, the man of the hour took time out of his busy schedule to visit some special kids.

Santa Claus stopped by Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. Old Saint Nick said sometimes the best gift is a smile.

Santa had a little help from Aflac this trip, and handed out the trademark Aflac Ducks to kids he visited Wednesday.