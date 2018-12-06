Gamecocks place two on All-Freshman Squad selected by SEC coaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock true freshmen Dylan Wonnum and Jaycee Horn were named to the 2018 SEC All-Freshmen team, as selected by the league’s 14 head football coaches, it was announced today.

Wonnum, a 6-5, 310-pounder from Tucker, Ga., started each of the last five games of the regular season at the right tackle position. He made his first career start in the win over Tennessee, becoming the first freshman to start on the offensive line for the Gamecocks since Mike Matulis in 2011. Wonnum was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance in that contest and, along with older brother, D.J., who was the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, became the first set of brothers to be honored by the league in the same week.

Horn, a 6-1, 195-pounder from Alpharetta, Ga., was a starter from Game 1 for the Gamecocks. He recorded 39 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups. He ranked fifth among SEC freshmen with 3.9 tackles per game and second in passes defended with eight. Horn was the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Missouri and was named to 247Sports 2018 Midseason True Freshman All-America team.

The Gamecocks (7-5) will face the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5) out of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2018 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 29. Game time is set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.