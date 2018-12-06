Large quantity of meth, marijuana seized from married couple: Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County narcotics agents arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Rattray and 25-year-old Kaitlin Rattray on mulitple charges after seizing drugs during a search warrant at a Leesville home.

According to reports, a tip from the community led investigators to the home on the 400 block of Gantt Mill Road.

While executing a search warrant, 600 grams of meth, 500 grams of marijuana, two firearms and two vehicles were recovered, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

One of the firearms had been reported stolen, and agents also seized nearly $11 thousand in cash from the house, according to Koon.

Nicholas Rattray is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.

Kaitlin Rattray is charged with possession of a stolen pistol, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.

The couple have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bond.