Local event brings holidays from around the world to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Community members gathered to celebrate holidays from all around the world as part of the Columbia Art Center’s Worlds of Creativity series.

Guests were able to experience a piece of many holidays including Hanukkah, Diwali and different Christmas traditions.

The monthly cultural arts series was created to expose guests to various cultures in the city through art and music.