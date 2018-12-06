Reward offered for Sumter man tied to several shootings, one deadly

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is offering a 35-hundred dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of a man police call a quote, “Detriment to the community”. Police say Kalvin Epps is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 54 year old Marcus Brown back on South Salem Street back October 30th.

Officials say about an hour before Brown was fatally shot, Epps is accused of shooting into a residence along Silver street. Police say Epps could also be connected to other shootings in West and South Sumter within just the last few weeks and is now according to officials wanted for firing shots into a Clement Road home where a 13 year old was injured. That teen was transported to the Palmetto Health Tuomey hospital where he was treated and released.

Meanwhile, authorities say Epps is still on the loose. Police release a brief statement saying, ” These unconscionable acts tied to Epps, with no regard for those who live in the community where he grew up, will continue until he is apprehended….we urge the public, whether anonymously or otherwise, to help us in any way they can to see that no one else is injured or killed.”

Epps pictured above is described as around 40 years of age standing about 5 feet and weighing approximately 155 pounds. Epps is known to hang out in the several Western and Southern parts of the City, including Salem Street, West Oakland Street, Rolling Creek and Brook Hollow Apartments.

If you have any information you are urged to contact crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC