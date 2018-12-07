Diocese of Charleston to release names of priests accused of sexual abuse of minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Catholic Diocese of Charleston will release the names of members of clergy who were credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor in the Diocese, dating back to 1960.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said the list will be released no later than February 2019.

As a result of a Class Action Settlement Agreement, in 2007 the Diocese began the task of reviewing files. The finding of the reviews were shared with law enforcement, according to the Diocese.

The review is still in progress, and once completed, the list of names will be made public.