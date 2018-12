Honoring anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the “date which will live in infamy”

(WOLO) – December 7, 1941 as said by President Roosevelt, was “a date which will live in infamy.”

The Japanese Imperial Navy hit Pearl Harbor Naval Base in a surprise attack.

More than 2,000 Americans died from the bombings.

Just one day later the US declared war against Japan, thrusting the nation into World War II.