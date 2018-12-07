Police: Man charged with indecent exposurein Target parking lot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Sheriff’s Department also announced the arrest of a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in a Target parking lot.

According to investigators, on Nov. 24, David Becker parked his car next to a woman’s in the parking lot of the Target on Sunset Boulevard, opened his door and showed the victim he was masturbating.

Deputies say the victim immediately drove off and contacted authorities.

Becker is charged with indecent exposure and is now being held in the Lexington County Detention Center with a surety bond of two thousand dollars.