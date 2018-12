Police: stepfather who drove son to mall to attempted robbery incident arrested

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police arrested a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in July.

Thirty-one-year-old Jesse Richards is accused of driving his stepson to the Towne Center Two shopping complex, where he tried to rob a woman at knifepoint.

Police say Richards left the state after teh incident. He was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to South Carolina in November.