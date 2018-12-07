Success in small business starts with a vision

Tyler Ryan learns about a small business vision seminar planned for Saturday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–A “vision networking” opportunity for entrepreneurs is planned for Saturday morning in West Columbia.

According to event organizer Ty Westbrook, small business owners an those looking to start a business will have enjoy breakout sessions on setting the Vision, creating a brand and leadership.

The event is being held at The Barn, located at 680 Cherokee Lane in West Columbia. The cost for the seminar is $12.00.

You can learn more about the event HERE.