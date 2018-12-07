Three arrested in Sumter in connection with shooting incidents and drug trade

Alondra De La Rosa,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) –  The Sumter Police Department has arrested a man in connection with shooting incidents and two other men wanted for their involvement in drug trade.

Twenty-one-year-old Kalvin Epps is charged with firing into a dwelling after police say he fired into a home on Oct. 30, leaving two people injured.

Police say Epps’ actions sparked a retaliatory shooting which resulted in 54-year-old Marcus Brown being shot to death.

Police have also arrested 20-year-old Hikeem Ward and 27-year-old Rakim Butler who are charged with multiple firearm and drug charges including trafficking heroin.

All three are being held at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center.

