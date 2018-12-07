Three SC schools get an A from College Board’s AP honor roll

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —- Three South Carolina schools have been named to the ninth annual College Board’s AP’s district honor roll, one of which is right here in the Midlands.

Lexington Two was one of the districts across the nation to increase the number of students participating in AP while increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning a three or higher on AP exams.

The other two South Carolina districts named to the honor roll are Fort Mill School District-York 4 and The South Carolina Public Charter School district.