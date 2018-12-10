4 Children are dead following car crash in upstate

Sierra Artemus,

GREENVILLE S.C. (WOLO)- Fourth child has died as a result from a crash that happened Friday.

Four children are dead in the upstate, following a car crash.

According to Greenville County Coroners office… the fourth child passed away late Sunday afternoon, the previous three died Friday. Officials say the van carrying the children went off the side of the road hitting several trees, according to troopers only one child was strapped in.

The children were two, four, six and eight years of age.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

 

