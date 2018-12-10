For the Health of It: The prep and post of joint replacements

Tyler Ryan discusses the joint replacement process with Hima Dalal

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As baby boomers continue to live longer, more often their joints can’t keep up with the active lifestyle. This failure of joints leaves only a few options, including replacements, which can provide an additional 15 to 20 years of usage.

According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, there are two things that can significantly impact the success of the process – prehab and rehab. Dalal says that prehab often focuses on flexibility, good blood flow, and helps your other joins gain strength so that they can compensate as you heal.

After the proceedure, rehab will help you maintain range of movement, functional treatment, and eventual self care. Dalal says that outpatient rehab is the most critical part of recovery, and eventual return to normal use.

You can learn more HERE.