Mother of a mental health patient who died trapped in a flooded transport van testified for change

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Legislators are meeting to discuss policies and procedures of transporting mental health patients.

Two patients in a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van drowned in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence after deputies went around a road block.

Diana Green, the mother of one of the victims, spoke at Monday’s hearing saying “there has to be another way.”

Lawmakers say they consider a change in the laws dealing with mental health patients.