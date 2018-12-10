Mother of a mental health patient who died trapped in a flooded transport van testified for change
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Legislators are meeting to discuss policies and procedures of transporting mental health patients.
Two patients in a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van drowned in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence after deputies went around a road block.
Diana Green, the mother of one of the victims, spoke at Monday’s hearing saying “there has to be another way.”
Lawmakers say they consider a change in the laws dealing with mental health patients.