Mother of a mental health patient who died trapped in a flooded transport van testified for change

abccolumbiasitestaff,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Legislators are meeting to discuss policies and procedures of transporting mental health patients.

Two patients in a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van drowned in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence after deputies went around a road block.

Diana Green, the mother of one of the victims, spoke at Monday’s hearing saying “there has to be another way.”

Lawmakers say they consider a change in the laws dealing with mental health patients.

Categories: Local News, News, Politics, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Donations still welcome, needed after annual Vets ...
Major winter storm slams southeast shutting down r...
RCSD: 13-year-old used stolen gun to shoot at clas...
Three arrested in Sumter in connection with shooti...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android