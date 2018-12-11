SCEMD releases list of delays today due to winter storm

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a list of delays due to the winter storm and hazardous road conditions this morning.

The list of counties operating on a delay until 10:30 a.m. are as follows:

Cherokee County

Greenville County

Lancaster County

Laurens County

Oconee County

Pickens County

Saluda County

Spartanburg County

Newberry County school district officials say they will be on a two hour delay today.

Officials say buses will run two hours later than the regular route time, with schools and offices beginning two hours later.

Three and four year old kindergarten classes that meet only in the mornings won’t be held today.

SCEMD officials say all remaining counties will operate on normal schedules today.