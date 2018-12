Columbia unveils new senior housing on North Main

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It won’t be open for more than a year, but ABC Columbia was able to get a sneak peak at a new development off North Main.

The new building is called The Veranda at North Main and is a 58 unit low income apartment housing for active seniors age 55 and up. City Council members say they are looking forward to the new addition slated to open its doors in March of 2019.