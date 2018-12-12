Lexington deputies search for man suspected of using funny money

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man suspected of using counterfeit bills during a recent transaction. Authorities say the pictures are blurry but they hope someone will be able recognize the man pictured above so they can talk to him about a questionable transaction where they believe fake bills were used.

Authorities are asking the public to pay close attention to the clothes the man captured on surveillance video was wearing. Officials say they may stand out and help someone identify him.

If you happen to recognize him you’re asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1888-CRIME-SC with any information that can help in their investigation.