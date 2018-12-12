Midlands holiday guide

Sierra Artemus,

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- With the kids out for the holidays, you may be searching for things to do. Luckily, there are tons of activities happening across the midlands the whole family can enjoy.

Your guide to family holiday fun

Tuesday December 18th, join Rudolph and friends LIVE at the Township Auditorium for Rudloph the Musical. For tickets click here 

Walk through a winter wonderland and enjoy a fire, skits, and thousands of lights at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for For the Lights Before Christmas click here  for more details. This event will last until December 30th.

From now until December 31st you can drive through and enjoy the Holiday Lights at Saluda Shoals for just $20 per vehicle. For more info click here 

Every weekend until December 31st, EdVenture will be hosting a “Gingerbread Jamboree”, kids can take pictures with Santa and visit Santa’s workshop. Click here for more information.

Now until January 4th , kids can experience riding aboard the Polar Express for this 4D movie experience click here
.Holiday Ice is an activity for all ages. Once held downtown, The City of Columbia will have its annual ice skating event  at the Columbiana Center. You can even skate into the new year,  January 21st. click here  to find out more.

 

 

 

 

 

Richland
