Newberry alum Shai Werts leads Georgia Southern into Camellia Bowl

STATESBORO, Ga. – For the second time in history, Georgia Southern is headed to an NCAA postseason bowl game, and Newberry High grad Shai Werts is a big reason for that.

The sophomore has put up over 1,700 yards of total offense and 23 total touchdowns to lead the Eagles to nine wins.

Georgia Southern (9-3) will meet Eastern Michigan (7-5) of the Mid-American Conference, in the 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Central (5:30 p.m. Eastern) on Saturday, Dec. 15 in the 25,000-seat Historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Inside The Series

Overall: First Meeting

Facts Maybe Only We Find Interesting: This will be Georgia Southern’s second bowl game as they won the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl over Bowling Green, although the program made 19 appearances in the I-AA Playoffs … With a win, the Eagles would set a program high for wins in a season as an FBS program (9 in 2014 & 2015) … Georgia Southern is 2-1 all-time against current members of the Mid-American Conference, 1-1 against Western Michigan and 1-0 against Bowling Green … MAC member Ball State is on the 2022 and 2023 future schedule for the Eagles … Georgia Southern is 17-5 all-time at neutral sites, including six games in FCS National Championship games, four of which the Eagles won … GS is 9-7 all-time in games played in the state of Alabama in the modern era, but has never played in the Cramton Bowl – home of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl – or in Montgomery … The Eagles have forced a turnover in 15 straight games dating back to last season, its longest streak since a 16-game stretch in 2004-05 … Georgia Southern is 33-12 all-time in the month of December, including winning all six national titles in the month … Tight end Ellis Richardson transfered from Alabama State (located in Montgomery), where he was a quarterback in 2015 for the Hornets.

Countdown to Kickoff

10: With a win, Georgia Southern will record its 15th 10-win season in program history, but its first at the FBS level.

9: Georgia Southern has won all nine game this season it won the rushing battle and lost the three games it didn’t.

8: Tyler Bass has eight field goals of 40 yards or longer this season, tied for the third most in program history.

7: Georgia Southern has won all seven games this year when having a 100-yard rusher.

6: Shai Werts needs six passes without an interception to set a new school record for consecutive passes without one (117).

5 GS has committed just five turnovers this season, which would be a new NCAA FBS single-season low if the Eagles can maintain their pace. The current NCAA record is eight turnovers in a season by six teams, last done by LSU in 2017.

4: Four players who saw action in the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl are still on this year’s Georgia Southern roster.

3: The Eagles have blocked three kicks this season: a punt, a field goal and a PAT.

2: This will be Georgia Southern’s second bowl game, although the program made 19 appearances in the I-AA Playoffs.

1: Georgia Southern is No. 1 in the FBS with a +22 turnover margin and has forced a turnover in 15 straight games.