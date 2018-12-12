Nielsen catches fire to lead Newberry to blowout win over Warren Wilson

SWANNANOA, N.C. – Behind one of their best offensive performances of the season and a career night for junior guard Sikander Nielsen , the Newberry Wolves (4-5) secured a 117-85 blowout road victory over the Warren Wilson Owls (6-8).

The win secured a season sweep of head coach Dave Davis ‘s alma mater, with the Wolves having beaten the Owls 98-69 at home in November.

Nielsen, who’s averaged 5.8 points per game in his junior season, erupted for a team-high 20 points on the night, matching the career-best mark he set a season ago in the Wolves 139-89 victory over Warren Wilson.

In his 23 minutes on the court, Nielsen was efficient and aggressive, hitting from long range and penetrating the defense to get to the rim en route to a 7-10 shooting performance including 3-5 from long range. He was also perfect from the free throw line, converting on all three of his attempts, while dishing out five assists and recording three steals to round out his stellar night.

Nielsen was joined by four other teammates in putting up double-digit point totals, most notably with Marshall Lange scoring 16 points to go along with a team-high six assists, and Luke Gibson scoring 11 points and notching a team-high four steals. Freshmen TJ Brown and Marquis Collins also joined Gibson with 11 points each.

Newberry’s 117 points and 54 percent efficiency were team highs for the 2018-19 season as well as the first time the Wolves have broken into triple-digits.

After some high-tempo and competitive opening minutes, the Wolves managed to take control early and maintain throughout, steadily increasing the lead until they ultimately finished up by 32 points.

Newberry’s effort in the paint set them apart from an undersized Warren Wilson squad, with the Wolves outscoring their counterparts 54-34 in the lane. Newberry’s ability to consistently find gaps in the defense allowed for the Wolves to convert at the rim, as well as draw in the defense for kick-out passes to wide-open shooters, resulting in a season-high 14 three-pointers made. The Wolves were also able to manhandle the Owls on the glass, winning the rebound battle by a margin of 51-31, including 16 offensive boards.

The win helps Newberry improve their streak to three consecutive victories and moves the Wolves to 4-5 on the season.

They will now take a long break from competition during the Christmas season, as their next matchup will not take place until January 5, 2019 when they ravel to Tennessee to take on defending South Atlantic Conference champion Lincoln Memorial. That game will tip-off at 4:00 pm.