Mendenhall looks ahead to Belk Bowl, discusses respect for Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall discusses his team’s state of mind before the Cavaliers play in a second-straight bowl game for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons and expands on the respect he has for their Belk Bowl opponent, South Carolina.

USC and UVA face off at Bank of America Stadium at noon on December 29 on ABC Columbia.