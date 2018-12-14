Orangeburg police officer fired after domestic violence arrest

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A police officer in South Carolina has been fired after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Orangeburg Co. deputies say former officer Eric Boneparte, 43, was arrested and charged for domestic violence. Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Mike Adams said he fired 43-year-old Eric Boneparte as soon as he saw the details of Saturday’s arrest.

A police report obtained by The Times and Democrat newspaper said Orangeburg County deputies charged Boneparte after he punched a woman.

State Criminal Justice Academy documents detailing Boneparte’s firing say he drove away after punching the woman in a police car even though he was intoxicated.

Boneparte worked as a school resource officer. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

