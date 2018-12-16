No. 25 South Carolina women beat Purdue in double overtime

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– No. 25 South Carolina women’s basketball defeated Purdue in exciting fashion, 82-73, in double overtime on the road Sunday afternoon. The Gamecocks (6-4) won their first double overtime game since 1991 and handed Purdue its first loss at home this season.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Alexis Je nnings each scored 19 points in the win, with Herbert Harrigan adding a career-high 15 rebounds. Bianca Jackson hit clutch free throws at the end of the first overtime, and tied her season high with 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

In the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth game, the Gamecocks knotted the score at 44 before a 7-0 run by Purdue gave the Boilermakers their largest lead of the day. South Carolina stormed back from that deficit, led by Herbert Harrigan, who scored six straight during the comeback. The Gamecocks hit two shots – a huge 3 from Jackson and a baseline jumper from Herbert Harrigan – in the final four minutes to tie up the game and head to overtime for the second time this season.

Jennings got the Gamecocks going in overtime, sinking an and-one to hold a 58-55 lead at 3:46. Purdue eventually took a four-point lead with 46 seconds to go, setting up a big comeback for South Carolina. Tyasha Harris sank a pair of free throws with 31 seconds to go, and a missed free throw from Purdue left the window open for South Carolina. The Gamecocks tipped out one of their 17 offensive rebounds, which found Jackson’s hands and led to three free throws that the sophomore guard sank with just two seconds left on the clock to send it to a second overtime.

South Carolina scored seven of the first nine points in the second overtime to sprint out to a seven-point lead. The Gamecocks were able to hold Purdue to six points in the final five minutes while Harris and Jennings hit clutch free throws down the stretch to ice the game, 82-73.

The Gamecock defense came up big to begin the game against the Boilermakers. Purdue remained scoreless for the first 5:31 of the game, with the Carolina defense forcing its opponent to miss its first six shots from the floor. The offense began to pick up in the final minutes of the first quarter. Jackson came off the bench and scored four quick points, including a coast-to-coast sequence where she stole a Purdue pass and finished with a layup on the other end. After one quarter of play, South Carolina held a one point advantage, 11-10.

The second quarter saw more lockdown defense from the Gamecocks. Purdue was held to just two points in the first five minutes of the second period. South Carolina’s offense did most of its damage in the paint. Carolina finished 7-of-9 from the floor in the second quarter to finish with its highest field goal percentage (.778) in a quarter this season. Jennings led all scorers with eight points at the break to help the Gamecocks hold a 28-23 lead.

The third quarter began with a 7-2 run, which included back-to-back buckets by Nelly Perry to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 10. Purdue responded with a pair of runs and took its first lead of the game at 40-39, and entered the fourth quarter with a 42-39 advantage.

GAMECHANGER

South Carolina’s defense stymied Purdue throughout the game, forcing 25 turnovers that led to 23 points along with 14 fastbreak points. Bianca Cuevas-Moore led the defense with five steals, one shy of her career high set in 2017 against Texas A&M.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks were clutch from the charity stripe, shooting 15-of-15 in the two overtime periods highlighted by Jackson’s three free throws with two seconds left at the end of the first overtime to send it to another extra period.

NOTABLES

Herbert Harrigan notched her 100th career block in double overtime on a crucial play to help seal the victory. She is one of just 12 ever to reach 100 blocks at South Carolina.

Nelly Perry and Destanni Henderson each made their first career starts against Purdue.

Harris returned home to her home state of Indiana and poured in 14 points, including eight free throws, along with tying her season high with seven assists.

Herbert Harrigan’s 15 rebounds is the most by any Gamecock this season, passing Jennings who had 14 against No. 9/8 Oregon State back on November 23.

The last double overtime win came back on February 4, 1991, on the road against No. 22 Florida State by a score of 92-91.

With the victory, South Carolina pushes its all-time record in overtime to 18-16.

The Gamecocks are now 4-0 this season when scoring at least 80 points.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (6-4) return home to Colonial Life Arena for a pair of games starting with a matchup with Temple on Fri., Dec. 21, at 7:00 p.m. Carolina then takes on Furman on Sun., Dec. 30 at 2:00 p.m.