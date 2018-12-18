Search continues for man suspected of two burglaries in 48 hours

Richland Co. , SC (WOLO) — Richland County Deputies are looking for a man they say broke into two convenience stores within 48 hours of each other.

Investigators say on November 28th the man seen in this surveillance video broke into the Sharpe Shop on Winnsboro Road. Deputies say the same man broke into the J and S Food Mart on Percival Road two days later.

If you have any information on these incidents that may be able to help deputies in their investigation you’re urged to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.