NEW YORK (WOLO) — In his ninth NFL season, Spring Valley grad Andre Roberts earned his first Pro Bowl invite.

The 30-year old, through 14 games, leads the NFL in both kick return yards (912) and punt return average (14.9). He becomes the first Jets returner to be selected for the Pro Bowl since Leon Washington in 2008.

His 1,224 overall return yards is the best in the NFL.