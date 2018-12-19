Surprise Delivery: Lexington police officers help deliver a baby on the side of the road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO): Two Lexington police officers had the call of a lifetime and one says it was an absolute miracle to witness. Every minute counts in an emergency and when ambulances could not get to the scene on time, two Lexington police officers were able to step up and deliver.

A couple had pulled into the Aamco Transmissions station on North Lake Drive needing an ambulance quick, but the closest one was eight minutes away stuck in traffic.

“I told him, I said we have to pull over, there’s no way I’m going to make it to the hospital,” Lendsey Holt said.

Sgt. Bill Hobbs was one of the first ones on the scene and he was about to do something he has never done on duty before.

“I knew right then because I could hear her screaming, that we were going to have the baby right here. There was no doubt in my mind whatsoever,” Hobbs said.

“They pulled up and as soon as they pulled up, she was already starting to come out,” Holt said.

“From then on it was all about mom and the baby,” Hobbs said.

Lendsey Holt and Dalis Brock had a birthing plan in place but baby Olivia had other plans for when she was going to make her big arrival. The officers were able to get the 5 lb 12 oz christmas surprise delivered safely.

“It was special. Without them there it wouldn’t have been the way it was. It would not have been as smooth… I definitely wouldn’t have been as calm,” Holt said.

Sargent Hobbs says officers get lots of basic first aid training– but more for cuts and burns.

“There’s very little training on delivering a baby… So, no I didn’t have a lot of training other than seeing my two sons borns,” Hobbs joked.

Both mom and her bundle of joy are doing just fine.

“It wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. If i could do it again…Maybe. But maybe not under those circumstances,” Holt said.

Now, Sgt. Hobbs is ready for anything.

“Much more prepared next time, that’s for sure,” Hobbs said.

The Lexington Police officers were able to go up to the hospital and visit with Baby Olivia the next day and shower her with a few presents. Sgt. Hobbs says he is definitely going to be keeping up with her and her family.