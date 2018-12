SC legislation will be introduced to make it illegal to lure children into vehicles

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – As it stands right now, it is not illegal in South Carolina to attempt to lure a child into a car.

Two lawmakers are trying to change that in the upcoming legislative session.

Representatives Lee Hewitt of Georgetown and Nancy Mace of Charleston filed a bill this week in response to multiple attempts of child luring in the Low Country.

The legislative session begins January 8th.