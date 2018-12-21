Suspect accused of robbing an area restaurant remains on the loose

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery that took place December 2nd.

Authorities say it happened at the Mcdonald’s in the 22-hundred block of Decker Boulevard. Two of the victims say the suspect held a gun to their backs demanding to be taken to the safe.

After they led the suspect to the safe, authorities say the suspect took money from the safe, and left the scene.

If you have any information that can help authorities in this case you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.