Grinding of the Greens recycling program information

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you either have your Christmas trees up and glowing or are getting ready to do so. But it won’t be long before it’s time to start dismantling the decor and boxing it up for next year. If you have a real tree you have to find a way to discard that as well. That’s where the Keep the Midlands Beautiful comes in with their recycling program to help you give your old Christmas tree new life.

If you are an early bird who likes to clean up as soon as the holidays come to an end you’re in luck. The Recycling tree program kicks off December 26th and runs through the January 10th, 2019. We have a list of the locations you can drop off your tree where it will then be ground up and turned into mulch that will available to the public January 12th, 2019 at Seven Oaks Park, at 200 Leisure Lane near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads in Columbia.