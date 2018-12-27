Belk Bowl cancels some Friday fan events due to weather outlook

CHARLOTTE – The Belk Bowl announced changes to the fan events scheduled for Friday night in Uptown Charlotte. The changes were announced after detailed discussions between bowl officials, school representatives and local authorities. Current weather forecasts are predicting heavy rain and lightning in the area during the times of the events.

The Official Pep Rally, which was scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Trade & Tryon, has been canceled. Fan Central, which was scheduled for 7:00 p.m., has been canceled as well. The Epicenter complex will still be to the public.

The Belk Bowl FanFest, set for Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. will proceed as scheduled.

“Our top priority is always the safety of the fans and participants of all Belk Bowl activities,” said Will Webb, Belk Bowl Executive Director. “This decision was reached after careful deliberation with everyone involved, and we know that this is the right and prudent course of action. We look forward to loud and enthusiastic fans being able to safely enjoy themselves Saturday morning at the Belk Bowl FanFest leading up to kickoff!”

