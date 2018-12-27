Former teacher pleads guilty

Rob Dew,

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A former Midlands teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has entered a plea.
A spokesperson for the Richland County Clerk of Court’s office says former Airport High School Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler pleaded guilty on December 21st to a charge of harassment.
Diimmler is also facing charges of sexual battery in Richland and Lexington Counties.

Investigators with the Cayce Department of Public safety say those charges stem from Diimmler’s relationship with a 19 year old student.

