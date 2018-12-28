Bentley goes over keys to Belk Bowl

Greg Brzozowski,

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Before playing in his third bowl game, Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley discusses what Carolina will need to do in order to succeed Saturday against Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags:
Share

Related

Allen-Williams making return from injury for final...
Edwards out to enjoy the moment, not think about f...
Muschamp previews Gamecocks’ matchup with Vi...
The season that was: Gamecocks break down path to ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android