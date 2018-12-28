Bentley goes over keys to Belk Bowl Dec 28, 2018 8:47 PM EST Greg Brzozowski, CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Before playing in his third bowl game, Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley discusses what Carolina will need to do in order to succeed Saturday against Virginia in the Belk Bowl. Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks Tags: Gamecocks ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Allen-Williams making return from injury for final... Edwards out to enjoy the moment, not think about f... Muschamp previews Gamecocks’ matchup with Vi... The season that was: Gamecocks break down path to ...