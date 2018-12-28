Longtime Midlands Sports Anchor, Bob Shields, Dies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Longtime Midlands Sports Director, Bob Shields, passed away Friday.

Bob Shields served as sports director at CBS affiliate WLTX in Columbia from 1983 to 2010. Shields was a fixture on the sports scene for decades in the Midlands.

He passed away Friday at the age of 59 after a long battle with cancer.

We at ABC Columbia News would like to pass along our condolences to the family and friends of the longtime Columbia Broadcaster.

Image courtesy: WLTX