Deputies seek second suspect in Christmas Day shooting

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies are searching for as suspect in a Christmas Day shooting.

Investigators say D’aundree Wilson was involved in the incident at El Cheapo on Broad St. across the street from Shaw Air Force Base.

Faquanta Benjamin was arrested last week in connection with the shooting that injured one person.

Deputies say the victim is in stable condition.

According to authorities Wilson is armed and extremely dangerous.

If you know where he is call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.