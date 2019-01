Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies say a man was killed in a shooting Monday night off North Main St.

Investigators say around 10:30pm they responded to a home on S. Highland Forest Dr.

Deputies say a man was shot in the upper body and later died.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.