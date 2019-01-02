A’ja Wilson announces plans for first youth camp in Midlands

WHO: A’ja Wilson, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year, 2018 WNBA #1 draft pick, USA FIBA basketball gold medalist, 2017 National Champion with University of South Carolina Lady Gamecocks Basketball team.

WHAT: A’ja Wilson Youth Basketball Camp for boys and girl’s grades 3-8.

WHEN: February 9th, 2019

8:00am-5:00pm

WHERE: Heathwood Hall Episcopal School

3000 South Beltline BLVD

Columbia, SC 29201

MORE: A’ja Wilson is proud to announce her first annual youth basketball camp. The camp will include, lunch, water provided by PEPSI, t-shirts provided by NIKE and a special guest speaker. Campers can register on Eventbrite at https://ajawilsonyouthcamp.eventbrite.com.