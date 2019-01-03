Claire speaks with PASOs about helping Latino communities in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Claire Richardson had the chance to learn more about PASOs, a Midlands non-profit that aims to make the Latino communities in South Carolina stronger.

Claire spoke with Mike Young, Director of Capacity Building for PASOs.

Mr. Young talked about how the goal of PASOs is to provide culturally responsive education on family health, early childhood, and positive parenting skills to members of the Latino community.

PASOs is located on 730 Devine St., Suite 108 in Columbia.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website at scpasos.org.