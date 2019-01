South Carolina on Lottery win streak

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s lucky lottery streak continues.

SC Lottery officials say a Columbia man won 125 thousand dollars on a scratch off ticket purchased at

J and S Food Mart on Forest Drive.

And lottery officials say a Sumter family was on their way to buy fireworks when they won 250 thousand dollars off a wild cherries scratch off ticket purchased in Dalzell.