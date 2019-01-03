Sheriff: Woman previously reported missing charged in armed robbery

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–A woman who had earlier been reported missing in Columbia is now accused of armed robbery at a Dollar General in Orangeburg.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says Porscha Hardy, Shakema White, and Levond Keitt are accused of robbing the Cannon Bridge Rd. store on December 18th.

deputies say white and keitt were arrested after a chase that afternoon in calhoun county.

Hardy was arrested Thursday in Columbia.

Her family had previously reported her missing on December 19th.