Ryan Hilinski, Cam Smith playing in All-American Bowl Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — Gamecock commits Ryan Hilinski and Cam Smith (Westwood) will participate in the 19th annual All-American Bowl Saturday in San Antonio.

The All-American Bowl is the most-watched, most-talked about, and most prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,500,000 unique annual television viewers and over 35,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Jalen Ramsey, Tim Tebow, Adrian Peterson, Patrick Peterson, Joe Thomas, and Tua Tagovailoa all made their national debuts on NBC during the All-American Bowl.

All-American Bowl

Saturday, January 5

Time: 1:00pm – 4:00pm ET

Live Stream Link

Broadcast: NBC

Digital: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Gold

Pre-Game

Time: 12:30pm – 1:00pm ET

Live Stream Link

Broadcast: NBCSN

Digital: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Gold