CPD surveillance pictures released in McRae Street shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department investigators released surveillance pictures of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Traon Davis, 25, on McRae Street in December 2018.

Officers determined that at least two suspects were involved in the murder of Davis.

The suspects left the scene in possibly a light-colored Nissan or Toyota.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, says Davis was shot in the upper body and is what now appears to be an armed robbery.

Three children between 2 and 11-years old were at the incident location but were found in a different area of the home at the time of the shooting.

Citizens with information are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.