Staley honors longtime equipment manager after retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After 46 years of working as a part of Gamecocks athletics, longtime equipment manager for the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams, Mac Credille, retired at the beginning of 2019.

His efforts for her team and the school were not lost on Dawn Staley, who made sure Mac had a seat behind Carolina’s bench during their 62-59 win over Alabama Sunday.

We @GamecockWBB had to stop practice for a moment to show this man mad respect for not only the 46 years dedicated to @GamecocksOnline but to every current and former coach, player and all the guests he has blessed with his sacrifice and kindness. pic.twitter.com/pJiYEFnqgF — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 2, 2019